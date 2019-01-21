BJP MLA Sadhana Singh tenders apology over derogatory comments against Mayawati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhana Singh has tender an unconditional apology for her derogatory remark against BSP supremo Mayawati. In her remark, Sadhana said that she didn’t intend to hurt anyone but again reminded Mayawati that she has compromised with her dignity by joining the ranks with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“My intention was not to disrespect anyone. In my speech, I referred to state guest house episode of June 2, 1995 just to remind BSP chief Mayawati of it and how BJP leaders had rushed to her rescue,” the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai assembly constituency said in a written statement issued to media on Sunday.

Sadhana had come under fire from NCW and opposition leaders for here controversial remark against Mayawati. Addressing a rally in Chandauli on Saturday, She had said, “I don’t think the former CM of UP is a woman or a man. She does not understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to take revenge. She was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman, everything was looted from her, but despite that, she sold all her dignity to get power.”

Her remark triggered a political storm with BSP alleging that the BJP leader’s remark was against women and entire Dalit community. Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said that Sadhana’s remarks showed the mental level of BJP.

“The party was frustrated with the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, BSP leader Ram Chander Gautam has filed a police complaint against Sadhana. He said that Sadhana, who belongs to upper caste, has wilfully used those words against Mayawati.