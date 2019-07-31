BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses Bollywood stars of being in ‘drugged state’, triggers controversy

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has stirred a controversy after tweeting a video of Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at a party and claiming that they were “flaunting their drugged state”.

In the short clip first posted by film maker Karan Johar on his official Instagram page, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal among others can be seen partying together.

Along with the video shared on Tuesday, Sirsa said: “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

The tweet drew sharp criticism from many on the micro-blogging site who wondered how the legislator arrived at the conclusion that the stars were doing drugs while some even argued that it was a private party.

Among those slamming Sirsa was Congress leader Milind Deora who demanded an apology from the lawmaker, saying his wife was present at the gathering and nobody was doing drugs.

“My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a ‘drugged state’ so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology,” Deora tweeted.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who contested on a BJP ticket from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden in the 2017 by-poll, however, said that he does not know Deora and would never apologise.

“Neither I know @milinddeora; nor his family. I didn’t share this video to harass anyone but to expose Bollywood stars who are themselves into drugs yet defamed our youth calling them drug addict!! I would never apologise to these drug addicts,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa’s ‘Udta Bollywood’ reference was to mock the 2016 film ‘Udta Punjab’ which starred Shahid Kapoor and was loosely based on the issue of drug abuse in Punjab.

The SAD, which was in power in the state back then, had tried to stall the release of the film alleging that it portrayed the people of the state as drug addicts.

The matter had assumed significance as Assembly elections were due in Punjab in 2017 and the opposition including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party blamed the ruling Akalis for the growing drug menace.