BJP MLA’s shocking advice to women: Produce ‘sanskari’ kids or remain infertile; watch video

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh has advised women to remain infertile rather than giving birth to kids who are not ‘sanskari’ (cultured). According to news agency ANI, Pannalal Shakya who represents Guna assembly seat in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, said that whenever he reads about a positive incident, he equates the mother of the person with Kaushalya – the one who gave birth to Lord Ram.

Attacking the Congress party over its ‘garibi hatao’ slogan, he said that the grand old party ‘manufactured’ leaders formulated wrong policies and they be blamed for the current state of economy. “Congress came up with slogan of ‘gharibi hatao’ but instead wiped out the poor,” Pannalal Shakya said on Wednesday while speaking at an event organised to deliberate on the reformation of society.

“There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not ‘sanskari’ and who deform society,” he added.

This is not the first time when Pannalal has delivered such a controversial remark. He had grabbed media attention when he had criticised and questioned Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his choice of the wedding venue in Italy. “Virat had made money here (in India) and splurged millions of rupees in Italy on his wedding,” the Guna lawmaker had said.

Earlier, he had expressed his views over rising incidents of crime against women saying ‘women are worshipped in India, so he won’t believe that they are subjected to atrocities’. He had even advised girls not to make boyfriends as it leads to harassment and asked boys to refrain from embracing the western culture of making girlfriends. “Recently a journalist asked me why crime against women was rising in MP. I posed a counter-question, tell me why do girls have boyfriends? When girls don’t have boyfriends, there will be no harassment,” he had said.