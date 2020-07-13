BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal: Governor calls for fair probe, Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Gunda Raj’

‘Gunda raj’ prevailing in West Bengal, says JP Nadda after BJP MLA found hanging

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday termed as extremely shocking and deplorable the killing of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray in West Bengal. Nadda in a tweet said that the law and order situation has collapsed in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee.

“The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this,” he said.

His comment comes after Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment, a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes, on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of the party MLA. “Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing,” he said.

The BJP leader’s killing also evoked a sharp response from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said that the incident raises serious issues including allegations of murder.

“Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence,” he tweeted.