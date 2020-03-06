BJP MLA claims threat to life amid poaching drama in Madhya Pradesh

Sanjay Pathak with Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: A day after reports claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator met chief minister Kamal Nath and suggested that he may switch over to Congress, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak on Friday denied the reports and said there was no question of crossing over to the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh. In a video message posted on Twitter, Pathak said that he did not meet Kamal Nath and there was no truth in the reports that he called on the chief minister. He further said that the picture being circulated claiming to be him was fake. The BJP leader said that the person in the picture with his face covered was not him.

Pathak, however, claimed a threat to his life and requested the media to ensure that he is not killed for some political gains. “I was with BJP, I am with BJP and I will be in BJP. The people here are seeing whatever is happening to me. Just take care that I am not killed. It may happen that these people for their political gains can even throw me somewhere after killing,” he said.

मैं भाजपा में था भाजपा में हूं भाजपा में रहूंगा। — Sanjay Satyendra Pathak (@SanjayPathak3) March 6, 2020

This clarification comes after it was reported that Sanjay Pathak met Kamal Nath on Thursday. A former Congressman, Pathak joined the BJP in 2014 and has served as minister in the Shivraj Singh-led government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has claimed that the saffron party has been trying to bring down the Kamal Nath government by poaching its MLAs. The grand old party also suspected that Pathak was among the leaders who were trying to lure Congress MLAs.

Amid these developments, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a mining firm owned by Pathak. The whole controversy began after senior Congress leader and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh claimed that some of his party leaders were ‘missing’ and that the saffron party may be planning a coup in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP refuted the claims but said that all this was happening for Rajya Sabha polls and the Congress’ government would fall under its own weight as leaders are fighting for a seat in the Upper House. The Congress has the support of 113 MLAs in the 230-member House. The BJP, on the other hand, has 107 legislators, nine less than the required number to form the government.