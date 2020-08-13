BJP MLA alleges manhandling by cops at police station in Aligarh, Mayawati seeks probe

Aligarh: BJP MLA claims manhandling by cops at police station.

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that he was manhandled by police at a police station in Aligarh district. The MLA who levelled the allegation is Rajkumar Sahyogi who represents the Iglas seat in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

According to The Indian Express, the MLA has claimed that he was manhandled at Gonda police station where he went to protest the filing of a case against a VHP member. The incident between Rajkumar and Gonda Police Station personnel allegedly happened on Wednesday morning.

Rajkumar had arrived at the police station over a clash between two communities, including an ABVP worker. Later in the day, he returned to the police station with a huge group of BJP workers and Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, and told the media that SHO Kumar and other policemen had beaten him up.

The BJP workers led by Gautam protested at the police station against the alleged mishandling of Rajkumar. SHO Anuj Kumar of the Gonda Police Station was later suspended and Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Aligarh Rural Area, was transferred. The action against the cops was taken after an intervention by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the police’s version, the SHO had told them the Iglas MLA hit him first. Rajkumar, however, denied he had misbehaved with any police official.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has termed the alleged manhandling of Rajkumar “worrying” and demanded a “proper” investigation into it.

“Law and order is dying in UP. Yesterday’s Aligarh incident of local BJP MLA and police levelling charges against each other and manhandling is most serious and very worrying,” she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said, “It is clear from such frequent jungle raj-like incidents, especially in matters of crime control and law and order, as to what the difference is between SP and BJP governments. The government needs to pay proper attention to this. It is the BSP’s advice in public interest.”