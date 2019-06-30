BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed civic official with bat, released from Indore jail

Updated: June 30, 2019 8:33:21 AM

Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera assaulting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat. He was arrested by the police and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat, has been released from jail. Akash is son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. He was grated bail by a special court on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh granted bail to Akash in two cases — assault and leading a protest without permission. The court asked him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

On Thursday, the Indore sessions court had refused to hear Akash’s bail plea. The court had asked him to approach the special court set up in Bhopal to hear the cases against MPs and MLAs.

