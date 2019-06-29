BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who hit Indore municipal officer with bat granted bail

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore on June 26.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son and MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya has been granted bail by a special court in Bhopal. He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore on June 26.

Akash assaulted a municipal officer with a cricket bat when a team of the civic body went to raze a dilapidated building in the city’s Ganji area. He was part of a protest by locals against the Indore Municipal Corporation’s drives to demolish the building. He had even warned the officials against the demolition.

However, when the demolition did not stop, Akash along with protesters assaulted the officer. The entire incident was caught on camera. The police later arrested the BJP legislator who was then produced before a court which rejected bail and sent him to judicial custody till July 11. Later, the case was transferred to Bhopal’s Special Court set up for public representatives.

According to ANI, Akash Vijayvargiya has been granted bail in both the cases – thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer and case in connection with a protest in Rajbada over power cuts in the state – on a cash bail of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Commenting on the incidents of assault against officials in the state, MP chief Minister Kamal Nath said: “It is really saddening, this had become their habit in the last 15 years. It didn’t come to light then. Now it has come to light. Police must take strict action if any such incident occurs in the future.”

On Friday, the civic body officer who was attacked by Akash was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Dhirendra Singh Bais was hit by a cricket bat in full public view while an anti-encroachment drive at Ganji compound. According to reports, the officer was admitted to the ICU for treatment of high blood pressure.