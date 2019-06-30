BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released from jail: Supporters distribute sweets, resort to celebratory firing

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is welcomed after being released from jail in Indore. He represents Indore 3 Assembly constituency in the MP Legislative Assembly.

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya erupted in joy as soon as the leader was released from Indore jail on Sunday morning, four days after he was taken into custody for assaulting a civic body official with a cricket bat. According to news agency ANI, Akash’s supporters gathered outside the jail where he was given a rousing welcome as soon as he walked out of the jail.

The Indore III MLA’s supporters also distributed sweets among public and police personnel outside his residence. ANI tweeted a video that his supporters even resorted to celebratory firing outside the MLA’s office and raised slogans in his favour.

Akash, 34, is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. He was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat. However, he was granted bail by a Bhopal-based special court on Saturday but allowed to walk out of the jail on Sunday morning. The court asked Akash to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Watch: Akash Vijayvargiya’s supporters resort to celebratory firing

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing outside BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s office in Indore after he got bail in an assault case. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/d1j2d03hLY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019



Speaking to news agency ANI, Akashthe first-time MLA said that he picked up the bat to fight for the poor and protect a woman who was being treated unfairly.

“I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in the public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn’t think of doing anything else,” The BJP politician said.

“We work for public interest and dedicate each and every moment of our life for the peace and prosperity of the people this country. We will continue doing that. I pray to god that ‘ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de’ (I don’t get another chance to pick up the bat),” he said.

Akash was caught on cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house. He was arrested by the police immediately and sent to judicial custody till July 11.