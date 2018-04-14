BJP ministers’ resignations being sent to Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti: Ram Madhav

Madhav denied that the two ministers had been asked to resign by the BJP high command following pressure from the PDP allies.

The resignations of two BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government have been accepted and now being forwarded to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said party’s national General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday. Ram Madhav gave this information at a press conference in the state’s winter capital Jammu after chairing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party.

Two BJP ministers — Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga — had submitted their resignations to state BJP chief Sat Sharma on Friday. The two had attracted widespread anger and criticism for attending a meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch in Hiranagar area of Kathua district. The meeting had been called in support of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case.

Madhav denied that the two ministers had been asked to resign by the BJP high command following pressure from the PDP allies. “There is no question of any pressure. These two ministers had gone to pacify the people, but subsequently their presence was mistaken for trying to shield the accused. They had never supported the accused.

“Yes, there has been indiscretion and it is for this that they decided to step down”. The BJP General Secretary said the development would had no bearing on the alliance of two ruling parties in the state.

Madhav said the investigations had been completed by the state crime branch and a charge sheet had been presented in the court. “The BJP wants justice for the victim and there are no two opinions on that. There was never any confusion on this principled stand of the party. “It is now for the court to decide”, he added. Ram Madhav had arrived here earlier in the day to chair the meeting.