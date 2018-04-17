BJP ministers in J&K asked to resign; reshuffle on cards in 2-year-old Mehbooba Mufti cabinet

According to top state government sources, the reshuffle is likely to take place on April 20. (PTI)

The BJP today asked all its nine ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to submit their resignations to enable the party to bring in new faces in the two-year-old Mehbooba Mufti cabinet, party leaders said here today. The BJP has been under pressure ever since two of its ministers — Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga — took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. The two ministers subsequently resigned.

The BJP leaders said the party wants to bring in new faces in the cabinet and work for the people of the state. The state can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister, out of which 14 portfolios are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.

According to top state government sources, the reshuffle is likely to take place on April 20. The decision follows hectic parleys between senior BJP leader Avinash Khanna and party legislators, the sources said.