BJP membership drive: BJYM aims at reaching out 60 per cent of India’s youths

Arjuna awardee Judo player Yashpal Solanki was among the 30 people who Tuesday joined the BJP’s youth wing, which aims at reaching out to 60 per cent of the country’s youngsters as part of the party’s membership drive. They joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the presence of its chief Poonam Mahajan and national media in-charge Anil Baluni at its head office here. Besides Solanki, Asia Pacific Special Olympic Games medallist Disha Maru was among those who joined the BJP wing.

From Jammu and Kashmir, Raees Ahmad Bhat, the younger brother of BJYM Shopian district president Gowhar Ahmad Bhat who was killed by terrorists, also joined the BJYM. Youths from family members of BJP members who were killed during violence in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Kerala also joined the party. Mahajan said the youth wing aims at reaching out to 60 per cent youth across the country to motivate them to join the party.

The BJYM chief had initiated the party’s membership drive from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is considered as a stronghold of Left party student organisations. Describing JNU as ‘Ganga’ of the country, she said India’s integrity is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The membership campaign is needed because the party wants to take along every common manas it believes in a democratic system, Mahajan said. She added that similar events will also be held on other campuses across the country till August 11 to reach out to maximum students.