BJP meeting LIVE Updates: Eye on 2019, Modi-Shah take stock of defeats in Hindi heartland

By: | Updated:Dec 13, 2018 1:46 pm

BJP vs Congress: The BJP lost all the three crucial Hindi heartland states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded assembly polls.

BJP vs Congress: A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including its MPs and office-bearers will be held on Thursday in Delhi to discuss where the party went wrong in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be followed by a seven-hour-long brainstorming session with party president Amit Shah. Key organisational leaders will sit together to analyse the results of assembly polls that has come as a huge setback for the saffron party just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Parliamentary Party meet weekly when Parliament functions. But today’s address is crucial as it comes just two days after the results of assembly elections were declared. BJP president Amit Shah is also scheduled to chair a meeting of party’s national office-bearers and state unit presidents later in the day.

Live Blog

Key BJP meet in Delhi today after Assembly polls debacle

13:45 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
Elections outcome casts shadow on Lok Sabha 2019

The results of assembly election in (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) saw Congress returning to power. The outcome will not only dent the BJP's morale but will also have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An analysis of constituency-wise poll data show that BJP may end up losing 31 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. The party had earlier won 62 out of 65 Lok Sabha seats across these three states in the 2014 elections. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

12:45 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
BJP parliamentary party meet in Delhi

12:33 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
Amit Shah refuses to accept resignation of Madhya Pradesh BJP chief

BJP president Amit shah has refused to accept the resignation of party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Rakesh Singh. Earlier this morning, Singh had offered to quit from the post taking responsibility for party's poor show. The BJP won 109 seats, 7 short of majority mark in 230-member House. 

12:19 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
BJP loses Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost all the three states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where it was in power. Wlile in Rajasthan, the party had formed government in 2013, in the remaining two states, the BJP was in power for the last 15 years. 

12:17 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
Amit Shah cancels visit to Kurukshetra

BJP president Amit Shah cancels his visit to Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was scheduled to visit Kurukshetra to inaugurate the main phase of International Gita Mahotsav.

12:16 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
BJP vs COngress: BJP Parliamentary party meeting

BJP Parliamentary party met on Thursday at Parliament library building. PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and others attended the meet.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the 4th Partners Forum 2018, a global meet on infant and maternal health, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI12_12_2018_000072A) The BJP lost all the three crucial Hindi heartland states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded assembly polls. While in Chhattisgarh, the Congress gained majorityby two-third, both the BJP and Congress had a neck and neck fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Although the Congress failed to gain clear-cut majority in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it has managed to go past the magic figure with support from BSP and others.
