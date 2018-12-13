BJP meeting LIVE Updates: Eye on 2019, Modi-Shah take stock of defeats in Hindi heartland

BJP vs Congress: A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including its MPs and office-bearers will be held on Thursday in Delhi to discuss where the party went wrong in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be followed by a seven-hour-long brainstorming session with party president Amit Shah. Key organisational leaders will sit together to analyse the results of assembly polls that has come as a huge setback for the saffron party just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Parliamentary Party meet weekly when Parliament functions. But today’s address is crucial as it comes just two days after the results of assembly elections were declared. BJP president Amit Shah is also scheduled to chair a meeting of party’s national office-bearers and state unit presidents later in the day.
The results of assembly election in (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) saw Congress returning to power. The outcome will not only dent the BJP's morale but will also have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An analysis of constituency-wise poll data show that BJP may end up losing 31 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. The party had earlier won 62 out of 65 Lok Sabha seats across these three states in the 2014 elections. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
BJP president Amit shah has refused to accept the resignation of party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Rakesh Singh. Earlier this morning, Singh had offered to quit from the post taking responsibility for party's poor show. The BJP won 109 seats, 7 short of majority mark in 230-member House.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost all the three states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where it was in power. Wlile in Rajasthan, the party had formed government in 2013, in the remaining two states, the BJP was in power for the last 15 years.
BJP president Amit Shah cancels his visit to Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was scheduled to visit Kurukshetra to inaugurate the main phase of International Gita Mahotsav.
BJP Parliamentary party met on Thursday at Parliament library building. PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and others attended the meet.