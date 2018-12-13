BJP meeting LIVE Updates: Eye on 2019, Modi-Shah take stock of defeats in Hindi heartland

BJP vs Congress: A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including its MPs and office-bearers will be held on Thursday in Delhi to discuss where the party went wrong in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be followed by a seven-hour-long brainstorming session with party president Amit Shah. Key organisational leaders will sit together to analyse the results of assembly polls that has come as a huge setback for the saffron party just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Parliamentary Party meet weekly when Parliament functions. But today’s address is crucial as it comes just two days after the results of assembly elections were declared. BJP president Amit Shah is also scheduled to chair a meeting of party’s national office-bearers and state unit presidents later in the day.

Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan concedes defeat, accepts responsibility for BJP’s debacle