BJP Mayor assaults health officer in UP’s Bareilly, complaint registered

In yet another incident of assault on medical staff, a senior Health official of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was humiliated by the Mayor of the local municipal corporation. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam is seen shouting at a Health Officer alleging that the officer is indulging in corruption. However, an FIR has been registered against 50 people, including the Mayor, on the complaint filed by the Officer.

The incident comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of assaults against medical practitioners leading to a huge uproar within the fraternity. Last month, more than one lakh doctors across several states in India went on to strike demanding better working conditions and safety and security from patients’ families. The doctors have also demanded a law to ensure their safety and security.

Acknowledging that the violence against medical practitioners and doctors are on the rise, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had informed the Parliament that a directive was issued to all Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories to take stringent action against the individual who humiliates or assaults any medical practitioners. The Health Minister also expressed deep concern over the incidents.

The recent incident also comes in a string of incidents of abuse by those wielding power. On June 26, 2019, Akash Vijayvargiya, a first time MLA from Indore-3 assembly constituency and son of senior BJP MP and National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested for beating civic officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The entire incident was recorded on camera where Akash along with other BJP workers was seen abusing and thrashing the civic officials with a cricket bat. Soon after the incident, he was arrested by the police and was sent to two days police custody. However, he was granted bail on June 30.

The incident also drew criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the BJP Parliamentary party meet in the national capital, PM Modi condemned the incident and expressed anger over Akash Vijayvargiya. In his speech, PM Modi had said that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable. In a warning, the Prime Minister said that whoever will be found to provoke such behaviour, should be immediately sacked.