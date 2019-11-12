BJP may resort to horse-trading after imposing President Rule in Maharashtra, says Digvijay Singh

By: |
Published: November 12, 2019 10:43:14 PM

"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the third largest party, the National Congress Party, for the government formation in the state. The time limit for it was to end at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but the governor made a recommendation for imposing the President Rule even before the expiry of that time limit," Singh told reporters here.

He expressed the apprehension, alleging that the decision to impose the President Rule in the state has been taken under duress from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposing the President Rule there. He expressed the apprehension, alleging that the decision to impose the President Rule in the state has been taken under duress from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the third largest party, the National Congress Party, for the government formation in the state. The time limit for it was to end at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but the governor made a recommendation for imposing the President Rule even before the expiry of that time limit," Singh told reporters here. This cannot be termed as right in democracy, he said.

“The governor had adopted the right procedure in the beginning and invited turn-by-turn BJP and Shiv Sena, which are the two largest parties, and had then invited the NCP for government formation,” said Singh. “But all of a sudden, a recommendation for imposing the President Rule was made,” he added. “This sudden decision indicates that it had been taken under the pressure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

“In the garb of the President Rule, BJP may indulge in horse-trading,” he added. “The BJP has broken its promise to Shiv Sena and I  have sympathy with the Sena,” he said.

