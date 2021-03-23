BJP manifesto for Assam: Corrected NRC, delimitation to Orunodoi payments, key highlights of BJP’s Sankalp Patra

We will build reservoirs to store excess water from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries," said JP Nadda releasing the BJP manifesto.

Assam Elections 2021: BJP president JP Nadda today released the party’s 10 Sankalp for the Assam assembly elections. The party promised that it will implement a corrected NRC and will also increase the payments under the Orunodoi scheme. The BJP also said that it plans to make Assam flood-free by taking scientific steps. Nadda said that the BJP is committed to ‘Sabhyata’, ‘Suraksha’ and ‘Vikas’ of Assam. He urged everyone to work together to take the state to greater heights of development. Here are the key highlights of BJP’s Assam Sankalp Patra:

Corrected NRC: The party said that it will protect Assam’s rights through a corrected NRC. It said that a process of correction and reconciliation of entries under the Supreme Court mandated NRC will be initiated in a structured manner to protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants.

Flood Free Assam: The BJP said that it will launch the multi-pronged ‘Mission Brahmaputra’ to eliminate losses to lives, livelihoods and property due to annual floods. “Mission Brahmaputra will realise the potential of the great Mahabahu, our nurturer. We will ensure the dredging of the river as required from Dhubri to Sadiya and build reservoirs to store excess water from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries,” said JP Nadda.

Orunodoi payments: The party promised to increase Orunodoi payments, from Rs 830/month to Rs 3,000/month. “We will bring 30 lakh deserving families under the coverage of the scheme. The enhanced amount of Rs 3,000 per month will open new avenues for making women self-reliant and empowering Assam,” said Nadda.

Initiatives for Namghars and Satras: The BJP said that it will form a Task Force to recover lands of Satras and places of worship of tribal communities from illegal encroachments. “To strengthen Namghars and places of worship of the tribal communities, we will provide grants in aid of up to Rs 2.5 lakh each to them for proper reconstruction,” stated the party in its manifesto.

Free Education: The party said that it’s committed to providing quality education under Mission Shishu Unnayan. It said that free cycles will be given to girl children after class VIII. The party said that free education will be imparted to every child under ‘Mission Bala Unnayan’ in the state government-run institutions.

Delimitation of Assam: “We commit to a Delimitation exercise to protect the political rights of the people of Assam,” said Nadda adding that the BJP government will reinitiate the process.

Atmanirbhar Assam: The party promised to make Assam self-sufficient in the production of essential produce. “We shall launch the Assam Aahar Atmanirbharta Yojana which will drive the state towards self-sufficiency in essential food items within the next 5 years. The dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat can only be realised with self-sufficiency. The Assam Aahar Atmanirbharta Yojana will drive this dream, with tech, financial and administrative incentives to make self-sufficiency a reality,” said the party’s Sankalp Patra.

Assam as fastest job creator: The party said that it will provide 2 lakh government jobs to the youth of the state. Of these, 1 lakh jobs will be immediately provided before 31st March 2022, promised the party. “BJP is committed to the youth of Assam for giving them a bright future. Not only will the 2 lakh job in one year make Assam India’s top job creator, but BJP will also facilitate and enable the provision of 8 lakh livelihoods in the private sector,” said the party. BJP president JP Nadda said that the party aims to make Assam the fastest job creator of India.

Assam as India’s Entrepreneurial Hub: The party promised that 10 Lakh youth entrepreneurs will be created through the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Employment Yojana (SVAYEY). “2 lakh youths will be supported each year through this scheme for the next 5 years. Assam is a vast powerhouse of talent. The BJP has enabled youths to shine and now the new pledge is to further empower them to dream big, scale newer heights and give them the push to become stakeholders in building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said the party.

Land Rights: The BJP promised to continue the distribution of Land Pattas to indigenous landless citizens. “We will distribute Land pattas with requisite rights, to all landless Indian citizens of the state in a phased manner. Land rights is fundamental to securing the identity, dignity and respect of the people of Assam. In the last 5 years, BJP has given land rights to more than 3 lakh people. BJP promises to give Land Pattas to all landless Indian citizens of Assam,” it said.

The first phase polls in Assam will be held on March 27. The second and third phase elections will be held on April 1 and April 6 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.