‘BJP man’ arrested for throwing shoes at Periyar’s statue in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Police today arrested a Chennai-based lawyer for throwing a pair of shoes at social activist Periyar E V Ramasamy’s statue located in Anna Salai vicinity of the city. According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested man, identified as D Jagadeesan, is alleged to be an office-bearer of the BJP.

Periyar E V Ramasamy is also known as the ‘father of modern Tamil Nadu’. Today is the 139th birth anniversary of Periyar.

The incident took place when Periyar followers and members of several organisations were paying their tributes to the late social reformer. Police said that Jagadeesan was arrested immediately after the incident and that he is being quizzed by the police.

Tamil Nadu: A statue of Periyar was found to be vandalised by unidentified miscreants today morning, with a pair of slippers kept on the top of it in Chennai’s Tiruppur. Police have started an investigation. pic.twitter.com/qhZhRC12Ml — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018



In a similar incident reported near Simson, Anna Salai, a motorcyclist threw a show at Periyar’s statue. The incident took place when Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (Liberation Party) members were paying tributes to Periyar.

State Minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar promised strict against the arrested man. He said that “an insult to Periyar’s statue is an insult to Tamils”.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a statue of Periyar was found to have vandalised in Tirupur in Kongu Nadu region of the state.

Police said that preliminary investigation into the vandalisation of Periyar’s statue hinted at the role of some BJP cadres, the IE report said. “D Jagadeesan, who was arrested for throwing footwear in Chennai claimed that he is a BJP lawyer. An identity card seized from him confirms the same,” a senior police officer said.

Police added that there were intelligence reports about a conspiracy that some Hindu fringe groups may create law and order problems in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Periyar’s 139th birth anniversary.