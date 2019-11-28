BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi remained non-committal on whether she would attend Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. (File)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of making “shameless attempts to subvert democracy” in Maharashtra to return to power. She alleged that every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the formation of “Maha Vikas Aghadi” coalition government in Maharashtra.

The Congress chief was also critical of the way Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a clandestine way. “Maharashtra Governor behaved in most reprehensible manner,” she said at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House.

Her comments came on a day when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Gandhi’s approval played an important role in Uddhav Thackeray winning the support of Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena broke up with long-time ally BJP. The Congress and NCP have been the ideological rivals of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

As they came forward to form government in Maharashtra, the relations among the three parties have turned more cordial from the time they were engaging in hectic parleys in government formation.

On Wednesday, Thackeray’s son and newly-elected MLA Aaditya Thackeray flew to Delhi to invite Gandhi to his father’s swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister. He also met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and invited him to the oath-taking ceremony.

However, Gandhi remained non-committal on whether she would attend Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai.

In addition to Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have been invited for the function scheduled to be held this evening at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.