BJP making baseless allegations against TMC: Partha Chatterjee

The Trinamool Congress today said the BJP was making “baseless allegations” against the party and trying to “misled” the people of the state.

“The BJP has a habit of making baseless allegations against TMC. When they can’t fight against us on development issues they try to spread canards against us,” TMC secretary Partha Chatterjee said. He said BJP has been making “false claims” of violence against BJP workers by TMC cadres.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to “wipe out” every sign of opposition in Bengal and urged the masses to unite against the “anti-people” TMC government of the state.

Another senior TMC leader today denied the BJP allegations of irregularities during student admission in colleges. The BJP allegations are “completely baseless”, the leader said.

“Our government has taken stern action against the culprits and have taken steps so that the students don’t suffer. We don’t need to learn from BJP how to govern and tackle problems. Let them first handle the Central government properly,” the TMC leader said.