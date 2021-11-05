BJP made people burst firecrackers on Diwali; farm fires added to deteriorating air quality: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said that some people had intentionally asked people to burst firecrackers during the Diwali festival as the opposition was underestimating the fact that pollution increases due to the bursting of firecrackers.
Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai today alleged that the BJP made people burst firecrackers on Diwali. Rai said that while a large number of people did not burst firecrackers, some people burst firecrackers on purpose as the BJP made them do it. Rai said that the national capital witnessed the lowest level of pollution in October this year in comparison to the last five years.
“A large number of people did not burst firecrackers. I thank them all. But some people burst firecrackers on purpose. The BJP made them do it,” PTI quoted Rai as saying.
- Income Tax dept detects Rs 200-crore black income after raids on dry fruits traders
- Opposition corners Nitish Kumar over 'ineffective' alcohol ban after 24 die of 'spurious liquor' consumption in Bihar
- 'Ounce of love better than institutionalised care', says Delhi Court, refuses Children Home custody for two minor kids
He said that some people had intentionally asked people to burst firecrackers during the Diwali festival as the opposition was underestimating the fact that pollution increases due to the bursting of firecrackers.
“Delhi recorded lowest pollution levels in October this year in comparison to the last 5 years. But pollution level is increasing for the last 3 days due to firecrackers bursting and an increase in stubble burning. However, it is lesser than previous years,” said Rai.
Delhi’s overall air quality today entered the ‘severe’ category with overall AQI standing at 531, showed the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) data.
“Overall air quality (is) in ‘severe’ category today after bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and presence of biomass pollutants in Delhi. The air quality and fog condition will improve once wind speed picks up. No wind and high moisture are causing fog conditions,” said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD Delhi.
According to SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 yesterday, the highest so far this season. On Thursday, farm fires accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra had criticised the Kejriwal government for endorsing the cracker ban, terming it an attack on the Hindu festival.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.