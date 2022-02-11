‘BJP losing Uttarakhand’: Harish Rawat taunts BJP after video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes viral

Uttarakhand will vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat today took a dig at the ruling BJP using a video of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where he can be allegedly heard saying that the saffron party will lose power in the hill state. Sharing the video on Twitter, Rawat said that Chouhan is expressing the reality of the BJP in Uttarakhand.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, who returned after campaigning in Uttarakhand, told the reality of BJP that the party is losing in Uttarakhand,” said Rawat.

In the video where he can be seen interacting with some people over lunch, Chouhan can be heard expressing his views on the BJP’s performance in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Though the audio is not clear, when asked to speak about the party’s expected performance in both the states, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I think there is no doubt in UP. The BJP is losing Uttarakhand. It’s a tight contest (Mujhe to lagta hai UP me koi sandeh nahi hai, Uttarakhand me bhi BJP gayi, kada mukabla hai).” He then asks the man recording the video to stop recording.

Though Chouhan is yet to respond to the video, interacting with media in state’s Haridwar, he said that the BJP will get more seats this time. “I am saying this on record. BJP will get more seats than in the last elections. I will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami,” said Chouhan, who will be campaigning in the district today.

