BJP losing momentum, suffered severe blows in direct fight with Congress: KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal also attacked the Modi government over rising prices of fuel and gas and increasing unemployment.

Buoyed by victories on several seats in the recently concluded byelections, the Congress today came out all guns blazing against the ruling BJP and claimed that the saffron party is losing momentum, especially in the Hindi heartland. Northern India, especially the Hindi belt has traditionally been a stronghold of the BJP. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal today said that the results of the by-elections are a clear indication that BJP is losing due to anti-people policies.

Venugopal said the Congress swept the Himachal Pradesh by-polls, winning all the three Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat ahead of next year’s Assembly polls and even wrested BJP’s seats in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The senior Congress leader said that wherever the Congress and the BJP were in a direct contest, the saffron party suffered severe blows.

He also attacked the Modi government over rising prices of fuel and gas and increasing unemployment. He alleged that the Modi government has declared a war on the country’s farmers and ordinary citizens through anti-farmer laws and inflation.

“The government is doing nothing for the poor people of this country. The people are really fed up with this government. Every time they cannot win the elections by polarising people on religious lines. The people have started realising it,” the AICC general secretary told PTI.

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP lost 2 Lok Sabha seats due to ignoring people’s pains. “BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with INC. HP, Raj., Karnataka & Maharashtra have witnessed it. Modi ji, Shed arrogance! Repeal 3 Black Laws! Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people’s pain is harmful,” said Surjewala.

BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with INC. HP, Raj., Karnataka & Maharashtra have witnessed it. Modi ji,

Shed arrogance!

Repeal 3 Black Laws!

Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people’s pain is harmful. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 2, 2021

Surjewala also said that the people of Devbhoomi Himachal have created history by expressing strong faith in the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly bypolls. “The farewell of BJP and the creation of “New Himachal” under the leadership of Congress is certain,” he said.

The BJP and its allies have won 14 assembly seats while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats where elections were held in the October 30 bypolls.