BJP looking to advance Lok Sabha elections: BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aiming to advance the Lok Sabha elections, slated to be held next year.

In a press note, the BSP Chief further claimed that breaking the Jammu and Kashmir state government was the BJP’s first move towards the same.

“The way the BJP is picking up issues of religion, communalism, fake news, and criticism of the Opposition, it is quite clear that there is disappointment in the party. They may even conduct the Lok Sabha elections earlier than scheduled, along with the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan,” the press note read.

Mayawati further termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at Mirzapur earlier in the day as election propaganda.

“The BJP left no stone unturned to try and win the elections in Karnataka. However, they were defeated, which has increased their desperation. Now, they are once again preparing the ground for winning through communalism, hatred, and violence,” she said.

Mayawati further criticized the BJP government for being silent about pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, starvation and farmers’ suicide, and focusing on divisive politics instead.

She noted that the BJP government would face a no-confidence motion in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. However, it would once again bar the House from functioning, she added.

Mayawati also alleged that the BJP is taking all efforts to keep important issues away from being discussed in the Rajya Sabha, similar to what it did in the Lok Sabha.