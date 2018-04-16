BJP lodges complaint with police against AAP workers for trying to create communal tension

The BJP today lodged a complaint that some AAP workers dressed in saffron clothes tried to create tension by raising provocative slogans and waiving swords in front of a mosque during a Ram Navami procession here, a day after the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari made the charge. (PTI)

The BJP today lodged a complaint that some AAP workers dressed in saffron clothes tried to create tension by raising provocative slogans and waiving swords in front of a mosque during a Ram Navami procession here, a day after the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari made the charge. The complaint, lodged with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi, demanded action against AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Amantullah Khan.

The Delhi BJP’s good governance cell in-charge Shailender Singh lodged the complaint. “The complaint has been received from Delhi BJP. We will enquire into it,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi). The AAP denied the charge, and said such “wild” accusations were a desperate bid of the BJP to mislead the public and divert attention from the crimes committed under its rule in Unnao and Kathua. Referring to a video clip telecast by a Hindi channel, Tiwari had claimed that the AAP and the Congress were trying to “break” the society as development was no longer an issue for them and trying to defame the BJP.

Describing the incident, he alleged that a group of four or five people wearing saffron ‘gamchas’ and wielding swords had raised provocative slogans in front of a mosque here immediately after a Ram Navami procession passed by it. He alleged that the person leading the group was an AAP worker and was sent by the ruling party to incite communal tension in the national capital.