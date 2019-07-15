BJP legislator’s bizarre take on UP MLA’s daughter: Will lead to rise in female infanticide, affect poor gender ratio

Sakshi Misra, daughter of Rajesh Misra, MLA from Bareilly’s Bithari Chainpur, had appealed her father to ask his goons to stop harassing her.

Days after the daughter of an Uttar Pradesh MLA’s video of her seeking police protection from her father made headlines, another BJP leader blamed the media of covering such news to boost their TRPs. Gopal Bhargava, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, said that such stories would hamper the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign going on across the country. Bhargava also said that it would result in a massive rise in female foeticide and would also afftect the poor gender ratio.

“I believe that such incidents will now lead to unexpected increase in the incidents of female foeticide in the country, and there will be a huge difference in the sex ratio, which we will clearly see in the social survey over the next three years,” Bhargava tweeted in Hindi.

मेरा मानना है कि ऐसी खबरों से अब कन्या भ्रूण हत्या की घटनाएं देश मे अप्रत्याशित रूप से बढ़ेगी तथा महिला पुरुष के लिंगानुपात में भारी अंतर आएगा जो हमे अगले तीन वर्षों में सामाजिक सर्वे में स्पष्ट रूप से दिखेगा

नर्सिंग होम एवं निजी अस्पतालों में गर्भपात का गौरखधंधा खूब फलेगा फूलेगा — Gopal Bhargava (Leader of Opposition) (@bhargav_gopal) July 14, 2019

Without naming any TV channel, Bhargava said that such channels and their anchors were now becoming a curse for Indian families. He also said that, in his personal view, these channels were indulging in anti-national and anti-social activities to boost their TRP. “With this act, the country’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme and national campaign going on for the last decade will go back 50 years,” the BJP lawmaker said in one of his tweets.

Sakshi Misra, daughter of Rajesh Misra, MLA from Bareilly’s Bithari Chainpur, had appealed to her father to ask his men to stop harassing her. Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar had even urged the Allahad High Court to provide them police protection.

In a video posted on social media, Sakshi asks her father to let them live peacefully. “I have married as per my own wish. I am not wearing this sindoor for fashion, I am really married now. Honourable MLA Pappu Bhartaul ji and Vicky Bhartaul ji…please let us live peacefully,” she says.