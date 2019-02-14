BJP left red-faced as Modi minister churns out anti-BJP tweets from edited Google Doc

By: | Updated: February 14, 2019 3:53 PM

It led many to wonder if the account was hacked or the minister is thinking of quitting the party. However, the answer is none of those.

Pratik sinha, pratik sinha twitter, anti modi tweet, Pon Radhakrishnan twitter, Pon Radhakrishnan tweet Pon Radhakrishnan sabrimala

It was a rare sight on Wednesday when a prominent BJP minister launched a scathing attack against his own party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan criticised PM Modi’s work in a series of tweets with one of them saying that “working for the middle class is low on the agenda of Modi govt.”

It led many to wonder if the account was hacked or the minister is thinking of quitting the party. However, the answer is none of those. It is simply a case of someone tweeting word by word from a shared Google document, without actually reviewing its content.

Another tweet was posted from the Union Minister’s Twitter handle as well as that of the BJP’s Assam unit among hundreds of others that read “Modi govt has not made inclusive development as the focal point of its functioning…”

Read Radhakrishnan tweets here
Pratik sinha, pratik sinha twitter, anti modi tweet, Pon Radhakrishnan twitter, Pon Radhakrishnan tweet Pon Radhakrishnan sabrimala

Alt-News co-founder Pratik Sinha tweeted an explainer and reasoned that this happened as someone edited a Google Doc circulated by the BJP’s IT cell which, he says were used for framing and then sharing messages that were by several handles, including Union Ministers.

Pratik sinha, pratik sinha twitter, anti modi tweet, Pon Radhakrishnan twitter, Pon Radhakrishnan tweet Pon Radhakrishnan sabrimala

“How do you get a Union Minister to tweet what you want? Well, you go and edit the trending document made by BJP IT cell, and then you control what they tweet,” Sinha said in a tweet.

READ ALSO | Hack theory: Chandrababu Naidu says non-BJP parties to move SC against use of Electronic Voting Machines

 

 

“While it might seem like a laughing matter, the purpose here is to demonstrate that a non-government entity sitting in BJP’s office is controlling what a Union Minister is tweeting,” Sinha added.

The tweets that left the minister and others red faced were later removed but screenshots of the tweets can be seen at various platforms.

Many are calling this a Chatur moment where Omi Vaidya (“Silencer”) uses “balatkar” instead of “chamatkar” as he learnt the Hindi speech without knowing its meaning in the much loved Aamir Khan movie 3 Idiots.

