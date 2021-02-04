BJP-led Centre wants to run Delhi from back door: Manish Sisodia on GNCTD Bill

Manish Sisodia alleged that through the bill, the Centre has downsized the power to an elected CM and his ministers.

It’s Centre vs Delhi government once again. Six years after the Supreme Court of India’s ruling defining the roles and power of the Delhi government, the Centre and the L-G in the matters of the national capital, a fresh controversy broke out today after the news of the union cabinet approving the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that the BJP has lost three consecutive elections in Delhi and now wants to rule the state by taking back door entry. “This is an attempt by the BJP to rule Delhi through the back door. They have lost Delhi’s election thrice. People have made it clear three times that they don’t want a BJP government in the state so they want to govern Delhi by increasing the powers of LG,” said Sisodia.

He said that the Centre wants to overturn Delhi government’s popular welfare measures including those related to schools, mohalla clinics, hospitals, electricity and water.

He claimed that the bill was passed in a very secretive manner. “The Union Cabinet has passed this GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in a very secretive manner. This bill enables the LG to stop work being carried out by the elected Delhi government. Giving powers to LG means handing it to the Centre ruled by BJP,” said the Delhi Dy CM.

Manish Sisodia alleged that through the bill, the Centre has downsized the power to an elected CM and his ministers. He claimed that now the Delhi government cannot take any work-related decisions and the power now rests with the LG. “The step of the central government is against the soul of democracy and is also against the spirit of the constitution,” said Sisodia.

He recalled that AAP had approached SC in 2015 against the Centre’s interference in the Delhi government’s matter. Sisodia said that the Centre has now not only sidelined the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling but is also ignoring the constitution.