BJP leadership ‘upset’ with Anantkumar Hegde, may force to apologise

Published: February 3, 2020 4:28:35 PM

Anantkumar Hegde reportedly claimed at an event in Bangaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

A senior BJP leader told PTI that Hegde’s comments were “condemnable” and the party leadership is upset with him.

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s swipe at Mahatma Gandhi has irked the top party leadership and he may be forced to apologise, party sources said on Monday. A senior BJP leader said the Karnataka leader’s comments were “condemnable” and the party leadership is upset with him.

“The party has conveyed its displeasure to him and asked him to take remedial measure. Any insult to Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable,” he said.

He also wondered why the Father of the Nation was called ‘Mahatma’ (a great soul). The party leader said the Lok Sabha MP is a “disciplined” member of the party and will do what he has been asked to.

Hegde, known for hardline Hindutva leanings, has a history of making controversial remarks.

