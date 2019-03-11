BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi for calling Jaish chief ‘Masood Azhar Ji’

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 10:33 PM

Rahul Gandhi said this while narrating how current NSA Ajit Doval had handed over Masood Azhar to Pakistan after the hijacking of IC814 better known as Kandahar hijack case. However, the BJP hit back at the Congress President saying 'Rahul Loves Terrorists'.

Masood Azhar, Masood Azhar news, Rahul Gandhi, Masood Azhar Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Masood Azhar video, kandahar hijack, kandahar hijack case, IC814 case, Smriti Irani, Yogi AdityanathThe BJP hit back at the Congress President saying ‘Rahul Loves Terrorists’. (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday came under sharp attack for referring to Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as ‘Masood Azhar Ji’. He said this while narrating how current NSA Ajit Doval had handed over Masood Azhar to Pakistan after the hijacking of IC814 better known as Kandahar hijack case. However, the BJP hit back at the Congress President saying ‘Rahul Loves Terrorists’.

Union Minister Smriti Irani drew a parallel between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan and said that they both loved terrorists. “What is common between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan? Their love for terrorists. Please note Rahul ji’s reverence for terrorist Masood Azhar – a testimony to #RahulLovesTerrorists,” Smriti Z Irani said.

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi for joining the league of those who have called ‘Osama Ji’ and ‘Hafiz Saeed Sahab’. In a tweet, the minister said: “Come on “Rahul Gandhi Ji”! Earlier it was the likes of Digvijay Ji who called “Osama Ji” and “Hafiz Saeed Sahab”. Now you are saying “Masood Azhar Ji”. What is happening to Congress Party?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul Gandhi only repeated what he was taught. “Those who fed biryani to terrorists are asking the evidence of the army’s exemplary courage,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the BJP over the Kandahar episode in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government had to release the three dreaded terrorists to get the hundreds of hostages back. Last week on Saturday, the Congress chief attacked the prime minister saying: “PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF Shaheeds, who released their murderer, Masood Azhar? Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand the murderer back to Pakistan.”

However, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Rahul Gandhi saying it was a ‘sarcasm’. In a tweet, he said: “2 questions to BJP & select Bhakt Media, who deliberately seek to twist the ‘Masood’ sarcasm of Rahulji-: 1 Did NSA Doval not escort & release terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandahar? 2 Did Modiji not invite Pak’s rogue ISI to investigate Pathankot terror attack?”

