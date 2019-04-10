BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh change profile pics to condemn Naxal attack

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 5:14 PM

Former chief minister Raman Singh, state BJP chief Vikram Usendi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik and others changed their profile pictures on Facebook and Twitter as a mark of protest.

Mandavi and four security personnel were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle near Shyamgiri village (AP Photo)

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh took to social media Wednesday to express grief and anger over the death of a party MLA in Naxal attack, replacing their profile pictures with a black circle. Former chief minister Raman Singh, state BJP chief Vikram Usendi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik and others changed their profile pictures on Facebook and Twitter as a mark of protest. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district Tuesday.

READ ALSO | Arun Jaitley dismisses allegations of political vendetta; says Income Tax raids on basis of material evidence

The state BJP media cell member Hemant Panigrahi said the party has also released a short video featuring Mandavi and his statements against the Naxals to pay tribute to him. Mandavi was the lone BJP leader to win from Bastar division which has 12 assembly constituencies in 2018 polls. He was elected from Dantewada for the first time in 2008.

In 2013 he lost to Congress’ Devti Karma, wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in the Jhiram valley Naxal attack in May earlier that year. But in 2018 he defeated Devti Karma. Mandavi and four security personnel were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle near Shyamgiri village, around 400 km from Raipur, Tuesday. The attack came two days ahead of voting in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh change profile pics to condemn Naxal attack
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition