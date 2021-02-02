BJP leaders consume alcohol using Ram temple donation money: Congress MLA

Delhi BJP has also launched a campaign for collecting donations for Ram temple. (PTI)

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching a door to door campaign across the nation for collection donations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress has accused the saffron party of swindling the money collected in the name of Lord Ram. Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria has alleged that the BJP leaders consume alcohol using the donation money. Bhuria yesterday questioned BJP leaders over “thousands of crores” collected by them over the years for Ram Temple construction and alleged that the saffron party leaders collect donations during the day and drink alcohol using the same money at night.

Refuting the allegation, Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharm said that the donations directly go to the bank account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Bhuria is not the first Congress MLA to level such an allegation. Last month, Congress spokesperson in Mumbai Sachin Sawant had said that the BJP-RSS may use the money collected in the name of Ram Temple. Sawant had said that while funds are being raised for construction of the Ram Temple, the BJP-RSS is also collecting funds alongside and the money is likely to end up with the party leaders only. He warned the public to be careful.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP has also launched a campaign for collecting donations for Ram temple. Delhi BJP party president and MP Manoj Tiwari launched the campaign from Valmiki temple in JJ colony in Wazirpur yesterday. The campaign will continue till February 27.

Delhi BJP is collecting money using coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1,000.

BJP leaders have also donated money for the construction of Ram Temple in the recent past. Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has donated one crore rupees for the temple construction. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar has donated Rs 5.10 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Ram Temple.