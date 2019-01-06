BJP leader writes letter to Amit Shah, accuses Delhi unit of indulging in nepotism

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 5:41 PM

A Delhi BJP leader has written to party president Amit Shah alleging "selfish and complacent" attitude of leaders in the local unit and requested for correctional steps in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Dharambir Singh, incharge of the booth management department of the Delhi BJP, has also asked Shah for disbanding the state unit’s highest decision-making body — Core Group.

A Delhi BJP leader has written to party president Amit Shah alleging “selfish and complacent” attitude of leaders in the local unit and requested for correctional steps in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Dharambir Singh, incharge of the booth management department of the Delhi BJP, has also asked Shah for disbanding the state unit’s highest decision-making body — Core Group, accusing its member of seeking limelight and indulging in nepotism.

Singh was instrumental in the BJP’s first booth level workers meet held here on December 23 which was addressed by Shah. “I have only expressed voice of the workers as I was involved with booth workers meet for one and half years,” Singh told PTI.

“Contrary to BJP’s motto — nation first, party second, self last….It is self first and party last for most of Delhi unit office bearers,” Singh wrote to Shah. The letter written by Singh on December 27, following a booth level workers meet at IGI stadium, has also alleged neglect of organisational works by the current crop of leaders. “A majority of office bearers are least interested in organizational work and remain busy in visiting senior central leaders, taking credit of big events of the state unit and misleading the key leaders,” he wrote.

Singh requested the BJP president for the required steps so that these weaknesses do not hinder the party’s prospects in the 2019 Lok Sabh polls and Delhi Assembly elections in the following year. He also requested Shah to direct Delhi MPs, MLAs and municipal councilors to give importance to booth presidents in local works.

Delhi BJP leaders said that Singh’s letter was his reaction on being denied due credit for his role in the successfully held booth level workers meet attended by Shah. “His name was mentioned by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during the meet. But, he was largely forgotten and a Delhi BJP leader conducting the programme did not even once acknowledged his role,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Singh has sent copies of his letter to other party leaders, including Delhi BJP president.

