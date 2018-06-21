BJP leader urges army chief to press for withdrawal of cases against J&K stone-pelters

A BJP leader writes to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra requesting him to revoke the erstwhile government’s decision to take back several cases against stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley.

A BJP leader today appealed to the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and heads of the other security forces to write to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra requesting him to revoke the erstwhile government’s decision to take back several cases against stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley.

BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agrawal made the appeal to General Rawat and the chiefs of the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a letter.

On Tuesday, Agrawal had written to Vohra saying Mehbooba Mufti’s government had decided to withdraw these cases without taking the consent of the individual paramilitary/army and other personnel who were the victims of stone-pelting incidents.

Earlier in February, the then Mufti government had approved withdrawal of cases registered against 9,730 people involved in stone-pelting incidents, including first-time offenders, between 2008 and 2017.