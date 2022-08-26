Sonali Phogat death: Murder case registered, post-mortem report deepens mystery

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death has raised several eyebrows ever since initial reports of the 42-year-old’s death due to cardiac arrest surfaced. A day after her death, Phogat’s family alleged foul play and demanded a CBI probe. Now, with Phogat’s post-mortem report pointing to “multiple blunt force injuries”, questions are being raised over the circumstances under which Phogat died. While the Goa Police has registered a case of murder, the family has maintained that Phogat was killed and suspect a possible case of poisioning. The second half of the autopsy report, which should be out in a few days, may hold answers to many of these questions.

Phogat’s mortal remains have been taken to her farmhouse in Harayana’s Hisar from Goa by an air ambulance. At least two close associates of Phogat have been detained by the Goa police. Phogat’s assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi are the key accused in the FIR. Phogat’s family has accused Wasi and Sangwan, who were also present with Phogat in Goa, of blackmailing.

“They have been detained, not arrested,” inspector Prashal P N Desai of Anjuna police station was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A popular face when TikTok was operating in India, Phogat had checked in at a hotel in North Goa’s Anjuna on August 22 along with Sangwan and Wasi. A day after arriving in Goa, Phogat was declared dead when she was admitted to the St Anthony hospital. At first, the doctors had declared that she had passed away of cardiac arrest.

However, Phogat’s sisters complained of receiving a call from her before her death, saying that the BJP leader had reported “something fishy”, raising doubt over her death being declared as natural. “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating,” Rupesh told news agency ANI.

Sonali’s elder sister Raman also said that the politician was physically fit, ruling out any chances of a heart attack.

BJP MLA and ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda’s name has also surfaced in the allegations as one of Phogat’s staff was connected to Kanda, who owns a casino in Goa. However, Kanda has not been named in the FIR and Phogat’s family has ruled out his involvement in Phogat’s death.

Phogat’s brother Rinku has alleged in his complaint to the Goa police that his sister was drugged, raped and murder by her PA and friend. “She (Phogat) said (Sudhir) Sangwan (her PA) had given her drug-laced food with some intoxicant and raped her, and made a video, and was threatening to make the video viral on social media,” Rinku had said in his complaint, as reported by ANI.



On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters that his government is open to a CBI probe, and honour the family’s wish.