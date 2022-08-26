Accused confessed they spiked Sonali Phogat’s drink with chemicals, made her drink it forcefully: Goa Police  

Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP leader and actress, was drugged and taken to the washroom by one of the key accused before her death, the Goa Police has said, claiming that the key accused have confessed to the act. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Inspector General of Police, Goa, Omvir Singh said that two accused, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan, have been arrested under Section 302 (34) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a murder case was registered based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Rinku.



After the initial probe, the police found the key accused in the case, Sukhwinder and Sudhir, had spiked Phogat’s drink with certain “obnoxious elements” before taking her to the washroom at around 4:30 am for two hours when she had “completely lost her senses”.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police register murder case, post-mortem shows ‘multiple injuries’ on body

More details are expected to come out during the custodial interrogation when the accused will be asked to reveal what was done to her inside the washroom, said Singh.



“After the victim’s post mortem, we followed all due procedures of sending notice to the accused, interrogating them. CCTV footage obtained from Curlies club in North Goa’s Anjuna Beach shows the prime accused, Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh, partying with the deceased,” said Singh.

Also Read: ‘Something fishy is going on’: Sister claims Sonali Phogat called her day before death, demands CBI probe

“A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance,” SIngh further added.

“When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it forcefully,” said Singh.

Singh revealed that from the video, it was evident that the victim was made to forcefully drink the spiked substance. After making her drink a second spiked shot, when she was unable to handle herself, one of the accused had taken her to the washroom, said Singh. Singh also maintained that BJP MLA and former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda’s name has not surfaced yet during the investigation so far.