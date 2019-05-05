BJP’s Anantnag vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir shot dead by militants in his house

Srinagar | Updated: May 5, 2019 12:22:06 AM

A police official said Mir was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

Militants shot dead BJP’s district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night, police said.

Giving details, the police said three militants came to his house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys for his car. While driving the vehicle away, they pumped bullets into Mir, who was popular in the area as ‘Atal’, they said.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the suspects, the official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, in a statement, expressed deepest condolences to Mir’s family and demanded strict action against “ill elements who are spoiling peace in valley and killing innocent people”.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned Mir’s killing.

“I condemn this dastardly act of violence and pray for the soul of the departed, Allah Jannat naseeb karey (May God grant him a place in heaven)… Gul Mohd Mir was the district vice president of the BJP state unit. May his family and loved ones find strength at this difficult time,” Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter, “I strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4India leader Gul Muhammad Mir in Verinag, South Kashmir. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul.”

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir also condemned Mir’s killing and described the incident as “mindless, cowardice and shameful act”. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, a party spokesman said.

