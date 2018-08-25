BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha lauds Arvind Kejriwal government for bringing ‘revolutionary changes’ in Delhi despite ‘obstacles’

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has once again invited embarrassment for his own party by participating in an event of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During an event in Nand Nagri in North East Lok Sabha constituency, Sinha heaped praises on the Arvind Kejriwal government for bringing ‘revolutionary changes’ in the capital despite ‘obstacles’ and asked the people to support AAP leader Dilip Pandey’s candidature in the next year’s general election.

Calling Pandey an extremely dynamic leader, Sinha said, “I respect him a lot. Please bless him so that not only he remains happy, but he keeps you all happy as well.”

The North East Delhi constituency is currently being represented by singer-turned-politician and BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari. The constituency houses a large number of migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Their support is crucial for candidates contesting elections from the seat.

The AAP had in June appointed Pandey as the in-charge of the constituency. It is believed that Pandey will be contesting the elections in 2019 from here. But the AAP has been saying that appointment of a leader as in-charge of a constituency should not be seen as an indication that he will be the party’s nominee from that seat.

Sinha was here to take part in an event of the launch of a skill development programme for 28 manual scavengers, identified by a team headed by Shahdara District Magistrate Kumar Mahesh. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam were also present on the occasion.

Sinha who is a Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib constituency was also shown black flags from his own party workers when they learned that the actor-politician was sharing the stage with AAP leaders.

Sinha later said that he is only speaking the truth and speaking the truth is not a crime.

“I am from a so-called different party, I am called a rebel, sulking, angry. Whatever may be the case, I know my lakshman rekha. I will be loyal as long as I am associated with a forum. In this age of chamchagiri (sycophancy), people should know that speaking the truth is not a crime,” he said.

Sinha added that a party is bigger than an individual, but the country is bigger than a party.

“People should check the mirror at times when I show it to them… I know I cannot speak my mind (mann ki baat), as someone has a patent on it, but I will speak from my heart,” he opined.

This is not the first time when Sinha was seen sharing the dais with opposition leaders. Earlier in June, he had addressed a rally organised by AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi.