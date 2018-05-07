BJP leader Naresh Agrawal compares Oppositions with ‘Bandar’.

Lashing out at the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naresh Agrawal today said opposition parties are in the hands of an immature leadership. Addressing a rally at Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, the BJP leader said giving the opposition a chance to rule means the division of the entire nation into pieces.

“The opposition is in the hands of an immature leadership. Bandar ko adrak pakda do to kya hota hai? If we hand over our nation to such a leadership, there will not be a nation anymore, it will be divided into pieces,” Agrawal told at the rally.

Agrawal, a former Samajwadi Party leader had joined the BJP on March 12, 2018. He left SP after losing to Jaya Bachchan in the race for renomination to the Rajya Sabha.

The former Rajya Sabha MP is not new to controversy. After joining the saffron party in March, Agrawal attacked actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone “who used to dance in films.”

“I have been reduced to somebody working in films. For somebody, who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a ticket (for Rajya Sabha). I did not find it appropriate,” Agrawal was quoted as saying by PTI after her joined the BJP. However, senior BJP leaders distanced their party from Naresh Agrawal’s remarks.