BJP leader Mukul Roy leaves for TMC Bhavan amid speculation of return to Mamata’s party

June 11, 2021 2:57 PM

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.

Mukul RoyAsked by reporters where he was going as he left his home, Roy answered "Trinamool Bhavan". (Photo source: PTI)

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy left his home for the Trinamool Congress headquarters here on Friday afternoon amid speculation that he might return to the ruling party in West Bengal.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also left her Kalighat residence, as heightened security measures were noticed at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.

Asked by reporters where he was going as he left his home, Roy answered “Trinamool Bhavan”.

