BJP leader leads rally for CBI probe into Kathua rape-murder case

Senior BJP leader and former minister Lal Singh today led a massive rally from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar in Kathua district to press for a CBI probe into the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in January. Singh and another BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga had resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir in April after they courted controversy by participating in a rally in support of the eight people arrested by the crime branch in connection with the rape-murder case. After resigning, Singh started a campaign across the Jammu region and has organised dozens of rallies, candle-light marches and protests demanding CBI probe into the incident.

Today, Singh and hundreds of his supporters started the ‘Dogri Swabhiman (self-esteem) rally’ from Lakhanpur, bordering Punjab, to Hiranagar and walked the 35-km distance barefoot, with other participants raising slogans in support of a CBI inquiry. “This rally is an answer to all those who labelled the Dogras of Jammu region as pro-rapist, hate-mongers and communal people with bigoted mindset and accused Dogras of creating hurdles in delivering justice in the rape and murder case,” Singh said.

He said a CBI probe into the incident is sought as the people of Jammu region have raised serious questions about the crime branch investigation. “An impression is being created that the demand for CBI probe is aimed at getting the eight people, who have been booked by the crime branch, bailed out,” he said.

“We, the Dogras, have pledged that the real perpetrators of this crime would not be spared. Dogras of Jammu region will not rest till the time the state government recommends a CBI probe in the case,” he said.