Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader killed at Badaun village after row over pesticide spray, 3 arrested

Additional Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, said the victim suffered head injury causing death. (File)

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh lost his life after a brawl involving a group of villagers, a report in The Indian Express said. The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Krishnapal (50).

The incident took place in Usawan police station area of Badaun district earlier this week. He was allegedly killed by a group of villagers following a skirmish over spraying of pesticide in fields, the IE report said.

According to police, Krishnapal, a resident of Bamanpura village, was divisional head of Usawan mandal of BJP’s Scheduled Caste unit. Several others were also injured in the incident.

Prayagraj Singh, station officer, Usawan police station said the crime was the fallout of an argument between Krishnapal and a group of villagers on Sunday when machines to spray insecticide in the field were brought.

Krishnapal wanted that insecticide to be sprayed in their fields while villagers in Budhuwa were against this, he said.

“The victim suffered head injury causing death,” Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, ASP Badaun, said.

Police said that three in connection with the killing have been arrested. They are among the five accused who have been named in FIR. They have been sent to judicial custody by a local court.

The accused are residents of Budhuwa village, police said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab the two other accused.