BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son who beat up municipal official, says ‘kachhe khiladi hain’

New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2019 11:10:30 AM

Indore MLA and BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera beating up a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat while his team was conducting an anti-encroachment drive. The video of the incident went viral on social media causing public outrage.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya termed his son beating up an on-duty municipal corporation officer as an unfortunate incident. He added that there was a mishandling of the issue from both sides.

Terming his son Akash Vijayvargiya, who is the Indore MLA, and the officer as Kachhe khiladi (Rookies), Kailash Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI that it was “not a big issue but was made huge.”

Earlier this week, Kailash Vijayvargiya had defended his son while speaking to a Hindi news channel. On being asked if he would condemn his son’s actions, he hit back at the journalist and said “Are you a judge? How can you pronounce a judgement on this case?” The senior BJP leader was also heard saying “Who are you? What is your reputation? You will pass judgement on an MLA? Apni aukaat dekhiye pehle.”

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for thrashing the civic official in Indore but was released from jail by a special court which granted him bail on Saturday last week in two cases, including assault and protesting without permission. The court also asked the BJP leader to submit Rs 50,000 as personal bail bond in the assault case as well as Rs 20,000 in other one.

What happened that day?
On June 26, Indore MLA and BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera beating up a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat while his team was conducting an anti-encroachment drive. The video of the incident went viral on social media causing public outrage. The incident had taken place in the Ganji area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

As per reports, the municipal team was there to demolish illegal and houses which were deemed dangerous. As the locals protested against the drive, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya showed up with his supporters and demanded that the officials stop the demolition. When they paid no attention to his demands, Akash started thrashing the officer with a cricket bat. His supporters too climbed on the JCB machine which was tasked with demolishing the illegal houses.

Akash Vijayvargiya showed no remorse for the incident when he was asked on the issue. He was quoted as saying by ANI that “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan’ this is our line of action.”

