BJP leader files police complaint against Mamata Banerjee for showing ‘utter disrespect’ to national anthem

The BJP has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the national anthem in Mumbai on Wednesday. In videos doing rounds, the Trinamool Congress chief can be seen singing the national anthem while sitting and then ending it abruptly.

A leader of Mumbai BJP has also filed police complaint against Banerjee for “showing utter disrespect to national anthem” by allegedly singing it while in sitting position and then “abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses,” reported news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the TMC supremo was in Mumbai to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to make a pitch for unifying opposition parties against the ruling BJP at the Centre.

“Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!” tweeted the West Bengal BJP unit as it shared the 16-seconds clip showing Banerjee singing the national anthem.

“Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?” tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.