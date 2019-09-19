BJP leader files defamation suit against Digvijaya Singh over ISI remark

The saffron party has alleged that through his statement, the senior Congress leader has hurt the image of the party, its leaders and public at large. (File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a defamation complaint against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly defaming the saffron party and the Bajrang Dal. The defamation suit has been filed by Rajesh Kumar, a member of the BJP, before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the national capital.

The complaint has been registered for Singh’s alleged remark on August 31, 2019, that both BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). “BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan’s spy agency ISI,” PTI quoted Digvijay Singh as saying.

The saffron party has alleged that through his statement, the senior Congress leader has hurt the image of the party, its leaders and public at large.

“The statement was being made by the accused person, being a Member of Parliament and being in a position of power, with the sole intent to embarrass and defame the political party, i.e., BJP,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Kumar further accused the senior Congress leader of not providing any reliable source or the proof on which the statement was based. Kumar also urged the court to issue summon to Singh under section 499 and 500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kumar also accuses Singh of being a habitual offender. “He appears to be a loudmouth and has a history of making controversial statements without any basis,” Kumar told PTI.

On September 2, 2019, the saffron party had slammed Singh and also sought the apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had accused the grand old party of trying to polarise the society on communal lines.

“What he has said is of concern, shameful and condemnable. it shows his distorted mindset,” PTI quoted Patra as saying.

In a tweet, the Congress leader had alleged that he made the statement after Madhya Pradesh police arrested BJP and Bajrang Dal IT cell workers for allegedly accepting money for ISI and espionage.