BJP leader claims Verghese Kurien used Amul money to fund conversions; Congress calls it bogus statement

Father of India’s white revolution, Verghese Kurien. (PTI)

Senior Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dileep Sanghani on Saturday attacked the father of India’s white revolution, Verghese Kurien. Sanghani alleged that Kurien who passed away in 2012 used to donate a part of his ‘Amul’ dairy profit money to Christian missionaries for religious conversions. Sanghani’s made this statement while addressing a gathering in Amreli town. Continuing the attack on the late entrepreneur, Sanghani said that Kurien became more “popular” than the founder of the Anand Milk Producers Union Limited (AMPUL) or “Amul”, “despite being only an employee,” according to PTI. He added that in return to the donation made to Christian missionaries by Kurien, he received support from the country.

When questioned by the reporters about the authenticity of his statements, Sanghani said that it was true and that he has information regarding the same. He remembered Tribhuvandas Patel, the founder of Amul and said that it was “not justified” to forget him and only remember Kurien. He added that Patel was the founder, whereas Kurien was just an employee.

Ram Singh Parmar, the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) while replying to Sanghani statement said, “We don’t want to reply to such a bogus statement.” Verghese Kurien was awarded Padma Vibhushan for his work in 1999 and he passed away in 2012.

Manish Doshi, the state Congress spokesperson defended Kurien and criticised Sanghani’s remarks. He said that the BJP leaders statements reflect his ‘mentality’ and that the same is not acceptable. He added that “Amul was created by visionary Tribhuvandas Patel and was given a new direction by Kurien, who ushered in a white revolution in the country.”

He said, “The BJP government is trying to privatise Amul and has created a condition where farmers and milk producers are reeling under a financial stress. Such statements are unacceptable and only reflect the mentality of BJP leaders.”

While talking about Kurien and his work, Doshi said that he was a social entrepreneur whose “billion-litre idea” — Operation Flood — revolutionised dairy farming in the country.