BJP leader claims Verghese Kurien used Amul money to fund conversions; Congress calls it bogus statement

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 11:39 AM

Senior Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dileep Sanghani on Saturday attacked the father of India's white revolution, Verghese Kurien.

Verghese Kurien, BJP attacks Verghese Kurien, Dileep Sanghani, Gujarat BJP, Congress, white revolution, india newsFather of India’s white revolution, Verghese Kurien. (PTI)

Senior Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dileep Sanghani on Saturday attacked the father of India’s white revolution, Verghese Kurien. Sanghani alleged that Kurien who passed away in 2012 used to donate a part of his ‘Amul’ dairy profit money to Christian missionaries for religious conversions. Sanghani’s made this statement while addressing a gathering in Amreli town. Continuing the attack on the late entrepreneur, Sanghani said that Kurien became more “popular” than the founder of the Anand Milk Producers Union Limited (AMPUL) or “Amul”, “despite being only an employee,” according to PTI. He added that in return to the donation made to Christian missionaries by Kurien, he received support from the country.

When questioned by the reporters about the authenticity of his statements, Sanghani said that it was true and that he has information regarding the same. He remembered Tribhuvandas Patel, the founder of Amul and said that it was “not justified” to forget him and only remember Kurien. He added that Patel was the founder, whereas Kurien was just an employee.

Ram Singh Parmar, the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) while replying to Sanghani statement said, “We don’t want to reply to such a bogus statement.” Verghese Kurien was awarded Padma Vibhushan for his work in 1999 and he passed away in 2012.

Manish Doshi, the state Congress spokesperson defended Kurien and criticised Sanghani’s remarks. He said that the BJP leaders statements reflect his ‘mentality’ and that the same is not acceptable. He added that “Amul was created by visionary Tribhuvandas Patel and was given a new direction by Kurien, who ushered in a white revolution in the country.”

He said, “The BJP government is trying to privatise Amul and has created a condition where farmers and milk producers are reeling under a financial stress. Such statements are unacceptable and only reflect the mentality of BJP leaders.”

While talking about Kurien and his work, Doshi said that he was a social entrepreneur whose “billion-litre idea” — Operation Flood — revolutionised dairy farming in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP leader claims Verghese Kurien used Amul money to fund conversions; Congress calls it bogus statement
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition