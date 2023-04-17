Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by bike-borne assailants at Amritsar residence, probe underway

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Balwinder Gill was shot at by two bike-borne assailants at his home near Amritsar on Sunday night, reported The Indian Express.

Gill, the general secretary of the BJP SC Morcha of Punjab, is currently undergoing treatment at the local KD hospital.

He was at his home in Jyotisar, Jandiala Guru, when the assailants opened fire at him at around 9 PM last evening.

Also Read Karnataka election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh who reached the spot after the incident said that the youths had covered their faces, but police has started looking into CCTV footage from around the area.

He added that no more information can be divulged at the moment, and said that the accused will soon be nabbed.

Also Read Kejriwal questioned for nearly nine hours by CBI in Delhi excise policy case

The assailants arrived outside Gill’s residence on a motorbike and asked his daughter to call him. As soon as the BJP leader stepped out of his home, the assailants fired at him.

Gill has been busy for the upcoming Jalandhar by-elections. Sources told IE that he recently returned to Jalandhar after campaigning for senior leader Kewal Kumar, who later dropped him outside his house in Amritsar and left.