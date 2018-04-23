BJP leader among 125 people booked for obstructing anti-encroachment drive

​​​
By: | Muzaffarnagar | Published: April 23, 2018 10:38 AM
Over 125 people, including a local BJP leader, were booked for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive here, police said today. The case was registered following a complaint by the Muzaffarnager Municipal board’s executive officer, according to City Magistrate Vebhav Mishra. BJP leader Sunil Tayal was among those who were booked for disrupting the anti-encroachment drive, an official said. Reportedly, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob, including traders, opposing the drive. The protestors also staged a sit-in.

