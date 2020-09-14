BJP launches week-long ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a week-long campaign to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The saffron party will observe ‘Seva Saptah’ week from 14-20 September. PM Modi was born on September 17 in 1950.

BJP national president JP Nadda said that since it is the PM’s 70th birthday, cleanliness and plantation drives will be conducted at 70 places in every district and at least 70 virtual rallies will be organised.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. His life has been dedicated into the seva of people and the country. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as ‘Seva Saptah’,” Nadda said while launching the campaign at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Calling the Prime Minister’s life as an example of service to others, he said BJP workers will take up cleanliness and plantation drives, blood and plasma donation, across all districts in the country. Crores of BJP workers, Nadda said, will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week.

“Since he (Modi) is turning 70, we have decided to work at 70 spots in every district for cleanliness, fruit distribution. We will visit hospitals and take care of the ill. There will be blood donation drives with a special focus on plasma donation,” he said.

Nadda said that the party has also set a target to provide at least 70 divyang people with whatever equipment they require.

“Similarly, there would be 70 virtual rallies and plantations at 70 spots in every district,” he told the party workers in the presence of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and local MLAs Pankaj Singh.