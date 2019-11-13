Major BJP-TMC face-off in West Bengal: Water cannons used to disperse BJP protest rally over dengue

In a series of tweet, the saffron party has slammed Kolkata Police for its brutal and barbaric aggression. (Twitter image)

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) office after they took out a rally to protest against the rise of dengue cases in the city. The march convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha started from Central Avenue and is slated to end at KMC headquarters.

In a series of tweets, the saffron party slammed Kolkata Police for its brutal and barbaric aggression. “This is how a peaceful march to highlight the dire condition of dengue torn West Bengal, faced brutal, barbaric aggression from the Kolkata Police. Is this a scene in a 21st-century urban city in a democracy? What is the govt so scared of? Why lathi-charge peaceful demonstrators,” tweeted BJP.

This is how a peaceful march to highlight the dire condition of dengue torn West Bengal,faced brutal, barbaric aggression from the Kolkata Police. Is this a scene in a 21st century urban city in a democracy? What is the govt so scared of?Why lathi charge peaceful demostrators pic.twitter.com/aojdlLfRvb — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 13, 2019

The saffron party further said, “Is this brutal lathi-charge how a democracy treats peaceful protesters? Shame on this inhuman police force that is supposed to safeguard the common man’s right to protest!”

Is this brutal lathi charge how a democracy treats peaceful protesters? Shame on this inhuman police force that is supposed to safeguard the common man’s right to protest! pic.twitter.com/ZZzg8gteW2 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 13, 2019



However, the police authorities put up a barricade near Chandni Chowk metro station to stop the protestors. The police have also detained several saffron party workers including Rimjhim Mitra.

“We had prior permission to hold a protest and the protest was peaceful. Male police personnel manhandled us,” said Mitra.

According to a report of the state health department, around 44,852 cases of dengue have been reported from various areas in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. A total of 25 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have locked horns ahead of the upcoming Kolkata Civic polls scheduled to be held next year. The Municipal polls in West Bengal are going to be true indicator of whether or not BJP can still give Mamata a fight in the 2021 state legislative elections. Earlier this year, the saffron party had won 18 seats out of 42 parliamentary constituencies while ruling TMC secured 22 seats, with BJP making serious inroads into the TMC home turf.