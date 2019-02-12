BJP launches ‘Jan Adalat’ campaign in Odisha

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 12:56 AM

Alleging that the 19-year-old BJD government in Odisha was "neck deep in corruption", Sameer Mohanty said the programme would highlight inefficiencies of the ruling party.

Jan Adalat was held in three Lok Sabha segments of Berhampur, Puri and Kalahandi on the first day on Monday.

The opposition BJP Monday launched “Jan Adalat” programme in all the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies across Odisha. Jan Adalat (people’s court) was held in three Lok Sabha segments of Berhampur, Puri and Kalahandi on the first day on Monday. Similar programmes are scheduled in all the Lok Sabha constituencies by February 17, said state BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.

Also Read: BJP government's economic policies pushing Himachal Pradesh towards bankruptcy: Congress leader

Alleging that the 19-year-old BJD government in Odisha was “neck deep in corruption”, Mohanty said the programme would highlight inefficiencies of the ruling party. A court atmosphere will be created where a renowned person will preside over as the judge. People attending the programme will speak out against the corruption of their representatives and the judge will deliver the judgement.

